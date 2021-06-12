Saturday’s Fur-cast (06/12/21)

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The second wave of winners in New York's "Get a Shot to Make Your Future" vaccine incentive was announced Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Among the recipients was a local teen from Steuben County.

According to Gov. Cuomo, the vaccine incentive is a "public outreach campaign consisting of a series of statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to New Yorkers 12-17 years of age to get a COVID-19 vaccination."