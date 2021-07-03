Saturday’s Fur-cast (07/03/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Following a year of lockdown and quarantine, communities in the Twin Tiers are reopening just in time for the Fourth of July.

In downtown Sayre, Pennsylvania, fireworks will kick off at 9:30 p.m. with music from 95.3 FM The Bridge. Meanwhile in Hammondsport, the Fireman's Annual Carnival and Fireworks continues today.