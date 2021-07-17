Saturday’s Fur-cast (07/17/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) - The Elmira Street Painting Festival returns to Downtown Elmira this weekend after going virtual last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Elmira Street Painting Festival is an art-filled, family fun weekend celebrating creativity," organizers said. "Street painting, also commonly known as street art, is the activity of rendering artistic designs on pavement such as streets, sidewalks, and town squares with impermanent materials," they continued.