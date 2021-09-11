Saturday’s Fur-Cast (09/11/2021)

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Many Americans who are old enough can tell you where they were twenty years ago when they found out that a plane had crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.

Nineteen terrorists from al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing two of the planes into the upper floors of the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The Twin Towers ultimately collapsed because of the damage sustained from the impacts and the resulting fires. After learning about the other attacks, passengers on the fourth hijacked plane, Flight 93, fought back, and the plane was crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania about 20 minutes by air from Washington, D.C.