Saturday’s Fur-cast (1/29/22)

(NEWS10) - This week on Empire State Weekly, state leaders working aggressively to tackle ongoing gun violence in New York and put a stop to illegal guns being trafficked throughout the northeast. With the launch of the newly formed Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns, additional work is being done across state departments, such as the Division of Criminal Justice Services, as they continue working directly with local law enforcement and community engagement to curb gun violence at the source.

Joining us to discuss some of these ongoing efforts are Johanna Sullivan, Director for the Office of Public Safety and Damon Bacote, Deputy Commissioner for the Office of youth Justice. Sullivan's Office handles the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative, known as GIVE, while Bacote's Office manages the SNUG Street Outreach Program. GIVE has been called a key component of the State's shooting and homicide reduction strategy, while SNUG works to identify the source of gun violence, interrupts the transmission, and additionally addresses the trauma victims of gun violence face.