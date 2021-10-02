Saturday’s Fur-Cast (10/02/21)

(WETM) - The 18 Sports Blitz returned Friday night with a big homecoming game in Corning as the Hawks hosted the Horseheads Blue Raiders.

Both offenses went at it back and forth in the half with four touchdowns total and a Corning field goal. The Hawks' offense, however, was shut down in the second half by the Blue Raiders who won 19-17 thanks to three touchdowns from Riley Loomis.