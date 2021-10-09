Saturday’s Fur-cast (10/09/21)

HARRISBURG — On Thursday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro led a coalition of 20 attorneys general in submitting a formal complaint in an effort to have an authority oversee Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year plan to transform the Postal Service.

“Postmaster General DeJoy’s plan to transform the Postal Service will impact mail delivery for everyone in Pennsylvania and across the nation,” said AG Shapiro. “This plan is being enacted without any meaningful oversight and review, and the Postal Regulatory Commission, states, experts, and the public deserve to have their voices heard.”