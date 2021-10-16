Saturday’s Fur-Cast (10/16/21)

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ontario (WIVB) -- A body recovered Thursday in the area of Niagara-on-the-Lake has been identified as the 15-year-old boy who slipped into the Lower Niagara River while fishing earlier this week.

The identity of the body was not known Thursday, but New York State Parks Police Captain Christopher Rola confirmed to News 4 Friday that the body was identified as Kameron Stenzel.