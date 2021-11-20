Saturday’s Fur-Cast (11/20/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (PRESS RELEASE) - Guthrie, in collaboration with Faith Temple Community Church, located at 765 Harper Street in Elmira, N.Y., will be holding a free health screening event on Saturday, November 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will offer the following free health screenings and resources:>Blood pressure>Diabetes>Nutrition>Pharmacy Chat>Mindfulness, meditation, and yoga