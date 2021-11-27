Saturday’s Fur-Cast (11/27/21)

NEW YORK --- Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects, has died. He was 91.

Sondheim's death was announced by his Texas-based attorney, Rick Pappas, who told The New York Times the composer died Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. Sondheim's team confirmed the news to PIX11's Tamsen Fadal.