Saturday’s Fur-Cast (2/19/22)

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a 7-year-old boy from almost a year ago.

According to a release from state police, on March 5th of 2021, 36-year-old Robert Gerald Ball of Hunlock Creek was driving in the 300 block of Bonnieville Road in Huntington Township, when he struck 7-year-old Gabriel Bierly while he was riding his bike near his home.