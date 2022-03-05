Saturday’s Fur-Cast (3/5/22)

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — They were not statistics. They were someone's child, mother, father, brother, sister, or best friend. On March 6, we remember those who lost their lives to substance abuse.

According to the CDC, overdoses are the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. In 2020, the U.S. surpassed 100,000 overdose deaths, the highest number to date.