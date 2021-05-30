Sunday’s Fur-cast (05/30/2021)

WELLSBORO, P.a (WETM) - Wellsboro fire, EMS crews and medics responded to a reported two-vehicle accident around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Delmar Township.

Forestry unit Sierra 18 was the first to come across the crash near 6860 Route 287. It was reported that one vehicle was off the roadway, while the second vehicle was partially blocking the southbound lane.