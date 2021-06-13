Sunday’s Fur-cast (06/13/21)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — George Mann, a folk singer from Ithaca, New York, has been playing classic music to nursing home residents across the country for years. Once the coronavirus pandemic began, Mann had to find out a way to continue this tradition while being socially distanced.

For the past 10 years, Mann has been a full-time musician. His love of music spans decades. He has been playing music and the guitar since he was nine-years-old.