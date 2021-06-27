Sunday’s Fur-cast (06/27/21)

ELMIRA, NY. (WETM) - Chemung County is slated to receive more than $16 million from the American Rescue Plan. That money will be used to help the community recover from the pandemic - and local leaders want your help deciding how to spend it.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss and Chemung County 7th District Legislator Christina Sonsire are hosting a Town Hall Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on June 29th at the West Elmira Community Center to explain ways the money can be used and allow residents to share thoughts about how to best spend it.