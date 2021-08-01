Sunday’s Fur-cast (08/01/21)

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — According to First News Now, on July 31, at approximately 3:08 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Pearl Street and King Street in Wellsboro.

Wellsboro Police, ambulances from Wellsboro and Middlebury responded to the accident, as did two Middlebury fire units. (Middlebury crews responded to the crash due to Wellsboro crews were still dealing with a large fire scene at the Wellsboro Building Supply business).