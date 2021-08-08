Sunday’s Fur-Cast (08/08/2021)

(NEXSTAR) – Hospitals around the United States, especially in the South, are starting to fill back up again as the delta variant tears though the country. With previous waves of infection, we've been most worried about the elderly being vulnerable. Now, it's younger people – even children – starting to show up in hospital beds.

Nearly 72,000 kids and teens were infected with COVID-19 last week, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. That's 19% of all cases and a huge jump from the week before, when 39,000 kids and teens were diagnosed.