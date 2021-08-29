Sunday’s Fur-cast (08/29/21)

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) - Today's event was a continuum of the Program of Peace Elmira stop the violence event which happened in Ernie Davis park last month. Community leaders, pastors, education faculty, and staff came together at monumental baptist church to take a new step in the right direction for Elmira, Stop The Violence 2.

"I believe it's a perpetual effort, meaning we will have to keep, they'll have to be steps, maybe have to be added or amended as we evolve as a people, as a community together because something had worked 10 years ago may not work 10 years later, so I believe it's it's an ongoing process that should always be revisited," said Pastor Corey Cooke of Monumental Baptist Church