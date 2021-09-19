Sunday’s Fur-Cast (09/19/21)

(WETM) - Saturday was a busy day for sports across the Twin Tiers with local high school and college football games throughout the day. Elmira College also had four games in action, three of which were on the road.

In high school football, the Edison Spartans trounced the Notre Dame Crusaders 42-18 in their home opener. It's the Spartans' first win of the season that was highlighted by 12 point comeback in the first half after the Crusaders scored early and often.