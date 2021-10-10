Sunday’s Fur-cast (10/10/21)

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) - Saturday, October 9th, 2021 marked the grand opening of the village of Monterey's new community park. The sister and kids of the late Carol J. Rhoades came together to cut the ribbon of the Village of Monterey park in her honor.

"Well, it's been a three-year process right now, and with the passing of Carol Rhodes, we wanted to commit our project and bring it to fruition in honor of her. She's truly dedicated herself to this project to the end. And we wanted to see it through for her," Thomas Peer, Town of Orange, Clerk