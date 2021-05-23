Sunday’s Fur-cast (5/23/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - This week in Jump Start to Living Well, trainer Austin Teets and Grant make it to the final phase of the strength training classes. After the warm up and turf circuit, he is now ready to perform multiple explosive and strength training exercises. They begin with the rotational push press. This is all about explosive movements and targets multiple muscles in the body including the shoulders, core, and legs. Next they move onto the infamous goblet squat. This is one of the main exercises Austin says is performed here in these classes as it is a classic to target the gluts and legs. Finally the move onto the pullup. This is Grant's least favorite exercises but Austin's favorite. This targets multiple muscles in both the arms and back. This is Austin's last week for a bit on the show and next time we see him, he and Heather will go over Grant's progress in the strength training program.