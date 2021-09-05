Sunday’s Fur-Cast (9/05/21)

WILAWANA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 4, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Chemung Fire Department along with local police responded to a rollover accident involving a motorcycle on Interstate 86 West near Exit 59A in Wilawana.

On scene, Greater Valley EMS attended to the individual injured in the accident and carried him via stretcher to an ambulance. The current status of the individual is unknown at this time.