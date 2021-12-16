Thursday’s Dog Walker Forecast (12/16/21)

ITHACA, NY (WETM) - Cornell University Officials reported that they responded to a second arson in the last two days in Ganedago Hall.

In the latest incident, an employee of Cornell Univesity EH&S ( Environmental Health & Safety) reported an arson to Cornell Police. The arson occurred on the third floor of Ganedago Hall on Triphammer Road between December 13 around 10 pm and around 3:30 yesterday. The damage was contained to burned carpeting in the common area of a suite.