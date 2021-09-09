Thursday’s Fur-cast (09/09/21)

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) - Around 2:00 Thursday morning Elmira Heights Fire Department responded to a fire off of Prescott Ave in Elmira Heights. 18 News was on the scene and saw smoke pouring out of the house. Believed to be a basement fire and was across from the corner of Prescott Ave and Harrison Street. It is not known at this time if any injuries took place, no ambulances were on the scene. Stick with 18 News both on air and online as this story unfolds.