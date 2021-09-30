Thursday’s Fur-cast (09/30/21)

(WETM) - Waverly girl's soccer took home a big win against Newfield on Wednesday night with a 3-0 shutout at Memorial Stadium. It was a big night for the Westbrooks and Kenedy and Adrianna Westbrook each contributed goals and assists on the night.

Watkins Glen girl's soccer also won their match against SVEC 5-2 thanks to a hat trick from Abby Gibson. Skye Honrath also scored for Watkins Glen and Carly Arnold and Jennifer Gublo were credited with assists.