Thursday’s Fur-cast (1/27/22)

UPSTATE N.Y. (WETM) - As inflation hits all-time highs, the latest data measuring how people feel about the economy shows consumers in New York feel a little better about the economy than they did a few months ago. However, data also shows Upstate New Yorkers, specifically, are not feeling the same optimism as the rest of the state.

In a very rare occurrence, the most recent consumer sentiment report from the Siena College Research Institute (SCRI) shows New York State's index above the nation's index.