Thursday’s Fur-cast (11/25/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Our Lady of Lourdes church and Ss. Peter and Paul church in Elmira have closed due to declining attendance and revenue.

The churches confirmed the closures in a bulletin on their websites and the closings were first reported by Catholic Courier after parishioners were informed on Nov. 13 and 14 of the decree of relegation by Bishop Salvatore R. Matano.