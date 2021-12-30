Thursday’s Fur-cast (12/30/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Directly after Christmas, African Americans celebrate Kwanzaa using seven key pillars leading into the new year. This year, with Covid-19 expanding the pandemic, it changed the way this holiday was orchestrated. The annual African American holiday extravaganza will be held virtually.

The Elmira Corning chapter of The N Double A- C-P has reorganized its Kwanzaa ceremony to highlight each element celebrated during this holiday.