Thursday’s Fur-cast (2/10/22)
Every day in the Twin Tiers, there are lots of adoptable pets just waiting to find their forever homes. Check out the directory of local shelters below. You never know, your new best friend might be waiting for you!
|Animal Care Sanctuary
|East Smithfield, PA
|Animal Care Sanctuary
|Wellsboro, PA
|Bradford County Humane Society
|Ulster, PA
|Cayuga Dog Rescue
|Ithaca, NY
|Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA
|Elmira, NY
|Elmira Animal Shelter
|Elmira, NY
|Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter
|Towanda, PA
|Horseheads Community Animal Shelter
|Horseheads, NY
|Humane Society of Schuyler County
|Montour Falls, NY
|Paradise Garden Animal Haven
|Woodhull, NY
|Paws and Claws Society
|Rome, PA
|Pawz and Purrz Animal Rescue
|Corning, NY
|Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue
(fka Friends of the Schuyler County SPCA)
|Elmira, NY
|Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries
|Tioga, PA
|SPCA of Tompkins County
|Ithaca, NY
|Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA
|Waverly, NY
|Tanner’s P.A.W.S.
|Corning, NY