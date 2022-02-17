Thursday’s Fur-cast (2/17/22)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)--It’s been almost one week since the mask mandate for most businesses has been lifted in New York State, but still the mask mandate remains in schools .

"Kids can go to the movie theater, they can go to Chuck E. Cheese’s and have birthday parties. They can go to the mall. They can go everywhere and they’re not required to wear a mask, but you’re going to make them wear a mask in school? That doesn’t make any sense," stated Republican Assemblyman Chris Tauge.