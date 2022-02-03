Thursday’s Fur-cast (2/3/22)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - One local mother, Kristina Harris was in desperate need of blood after giving birth to her child amid a national blood shortage got the life-saving care she needed thanks to the help of the local community.

Kristina Harris is a mother and wife from horseheads. With her husband by her side, she went in for a c-section at Corning Hospital to give birth to her second child. What was supposed to be the routine turned out not to be.