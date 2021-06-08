Tuesday’s Fur-cast (06/08/2021)

Some of us getting early morning wake-up call thanks to some thunderstorms that moved through northern portions of Steuben County. We will see a brief lull in precipitation through this morning along with breaks of sunshine through mid/high clouds. Thanks to a tropical high pressure off the east coast and then a low-pressure system in the Mississippi Valley deep moisture is beginning ushered into the region. Showers and thunderstorms will redevelop for the afternoon and evening hours. Showers and storms will be able to tap into this deep moisture leading to localized heavy rainfall. One thing we will have to monitor is slow-moving storms and training storms as this could lead to localized urban and small stream flooding. It will certainly be hot and humid again today with highs near the mid to upper 80s. Lingering showers will slowly taper off tonight and patchy fog will develop in the valley areas. Lows will be hovering in the mid-60s.

Every day in the Twin Tiers, there are lots of adoptable pets just waiting to find their forever homes. Check out the directory of local shelters below. You never know, your new best friend might be waiting for you!

Animal Care Sanctuary  East Smithfield, PA
Animal Care Sanctuary Wellsboro, PA
Bradford County Humane Society Ulster, PA
Cayuga Dog Rescue Ithaca, NY
Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA Elmira, NY
Elmira Animal Shelter Elmira, NY
Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter Towanda, PA
Horseheads Community Animal Shelter Horseheads, NY
Humane Society of Schuyler County Montour Falls, NY
Paradise Garden Animal Haven Woodhull, NY
Paws and Claws Society Rome, PA
Pawz and Purrz Animal Rescue Corning, NY
Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue
(fka Friends of the Schuyler County SPCA)		 Elmira, NY
Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries Tioga, PA
SPCA of Tompkins County Ithaca, NY
Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA  Waverly, NY
Tanner’s P.A.W.S. Corning, NY

