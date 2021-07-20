Tuesday’s Fur-cast (07/20/2021)

(NewsNation Now) — Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos and three crewmates launched from a desert site in West Texas Tuesday morning on an 11-minute trip to the edge of space.

The world's richest man and crewmates will travel aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard, a 60-foot-tall and fully autonomous rocket-and-capsule combo. The launch comes a little over a week after fellow billionaire Richard Branson went to the edge of space.