Tuesday’s Fur-cast (08/24/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One local scout has made it his mission to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11 by creating a significant 9/11 memorial for the City of Elmira.

Located outside the Elmira Regional Public Safety Training Center, adjacent to Pulaski Park on West Center Street in Elmira, stands a piece of history. It's a small part of one of the World Trade Center towers from lower Manhattan. It's a reminder of all that was lost that Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.