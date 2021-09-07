Tuesday’s Fur-cast (09/07/21)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) - 18 news received the following press release Tuesday morning.

"On Friday September 10, 2021, the Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival will again take place. As has been customary in recent years, the original race circuit will be closed to public traffic from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the race re-enactments. In downtown Watkins Glen, Franklin Street from 1st to 11th Street will be closed from approximately 12:45 p.m. to approximately 8:00 p.m. for a variety of activities.