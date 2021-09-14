Tuesday’s Fur-cast (09/14/21)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) - 18 News received the following press release early Tuesday morning from the Ithaca Police Department.

"On Friday, September 10th, 2021 at approximately 3:14 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to theHome Depot at 410 Elmira Road for a reported Robbery. Upon arrival Officers spoke with Employees who reported observing a Suspect pushing a shopping cart with a large amount of unpaid merchandise out of the store. The Employees stated that they followed the Suspect outside of the store where they attempted to confront him for not paying for the merchandise. At this time the Suspect reportedly produced a knife and threatened the Employees with it prior to fleeing from the area with the stolen merchandise. The stolen merchandise was recovered nearby. Ithaca Police Officers were able to identify the suspect and complete the investigation relating to this matter. Officers also identified the suspect in this matter to be the suspect in a Commercial Burglary that occurred earlier in the month. On 09/13/2021 the defendant, Richard Z Andrews, was taken into custody and arraigned on charges stemming from both the robbery and the burglary, in Ithaca City Court. Mr. Andrews was remanded to Tompkins County Jail without bail, due to prior felony convictions.