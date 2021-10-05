Tuesday’s Fur-cast (10/05/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Due to the 3rd delay of steel delivery in just two months, the Chemung County Department of Public Works announced on Tuesday that the reopening of CR08 is delayed once again. Originally slated to reopen around Thanksgiving, just a couple weeks ago, it was pushed back to late December. Now as the steel is delayed yet again, the county is saying a late Spring 2022 reopening is more likely.

Please contact the Department of Public Works with any questions at 607-739-3896.