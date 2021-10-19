Tuesday’s Fur-cast (10/19/21)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) - 18 News received the following press release early Tuesday morning from the Ithaca Police Department.

"On Monday, October 18th, 2021 at approximately 10:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to the areaof Hancock and First Street after several 911 calls were received reporting multiple gunshots were heard.Officers responded to the scene and located numerous spent shell casings in the intersection of Hancockand First Street. More evidence was located in the middle of the block which consisted of bulletfragments and broken glass. The vehicles parked in the immediate area didn’t appear to be damaged, sothere is likely an involved vehicle left the scene with window damage.It is still unknown if this shooting is related to the one that occurred earlier in the day but, the IthacaPolice Criminal Investigative Division is currently looking into that. If anyone in the area has surveillancecameras the IPD is asking you to check them and contact us if there is any helpful footage.Contact with the Ithaca Police Department can be made by any of the following means and those whowish to remain anonymous may do so.Any questions can be directed to the Office of the Chief of Police or the Criminal Investigations Divisionduring normal business hours.Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245Police Administration: (607)272-9973Police Tipline: (607)330-0000Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.orgAnonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips"