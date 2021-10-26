Tuesday’s Fur-cast (10/26/21)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Several state landmarks will be lit pink on October 25 to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement earlier in the day.

"Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a time to reflect on those who have lost their lives to Breast Cancer, as well as those left behind who are deeply impacted by the loss of their friend, colleague or loved one and recognize those who have beat breast cancer or are currently battling the disease," said Hochul.