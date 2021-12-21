Tuesday’s Fur-cast (12/21/21)

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) - Community members gathered late Monday night for a vigil held for Jeremy A. Scharborough after he was stabbed and killed over the weekend.

Around one hundred people, including much of his family, stood on Grove St. to celebrate Scharborough's life. A shrine was set up on the porch of his former home on 112 Grove St., including a decorated cross and multiple candles underneath a picture of him that was hung up.