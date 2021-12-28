Tuesday’s Fur-cast (12/28/21)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – Do you qualify for social security benefits? The Social Security Administration has released a new calendar that shows when you can expect to receive the checks in 2022.

The check will be coming on a different day of the month depending on the beneficiaries’ birthday. This payment schedule has been in effect since June 1997. To see your next payment date access your account and go to the “Benefits & Payments” section.