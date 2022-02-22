Tuesday’s Fur-cast (2/22/22)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) - In the second reported air rifle assault in two days, police are once again asking for help in finding a person who allegedly shot a man in the face while he was walking his dog.

Ithaca Police responded to the 200 block of Hancock Street around 9:30 p.m. on February 21 for a reported assault. On scene, police found a man with wounds on his head and face from what they believe to be an air rifle.