Tuesday’s Fur-cast (3/15/22)

Lawmakers in Albany are debating how they could provide some relief at the pumps as New York drivers continue to feel the burden of higher prices.

Assemblymen and Senators on both sides of the aisle are calling for the suspension of the state gas tax going in the next fiscal year’s budget beginning next month, and comes as the American Automobile Association (AAA) calculated the average price for gas across New York is currently at $4.44 per gallon which is 12 cents higher than the national average.