Tuesday’s Fur-cast (3/8/22)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - 7 Mountains Media's Radio cluster and Children's Miracle Network are kicking off their radiothon fundraiser on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 6 am-6 pm, and Thursday, March 10, 2022, 6 am-1 pm.

"A lot of work gets done as we lead into the Children's Miracle Network radiothon. We spent a lot of days planning for this two-day event. We're meeting families interviewing families which, you'll all get to meet during the radiothon," said Scott Free, Scott and Ally Morning Show, Wink 106.