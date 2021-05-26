Wednesday’s Fur-cast (05/26/2021)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With Eldridge Park set to open this week, Community Arts of Elmira and Elmira Infinite Canvas have teamed up to give its carousel a new paint job.

"We have all Elmira College students that are getting involved and art majors who are really able to give back to the community," said Elmira Councilman Brent Stermer. "Many of them don't realize we have one of the fastest carousels in the country, and our carousel has a really unique story."