Wednesday’s Fur-cast (07/14/21)

NEW ALBANY, Pa., (WBRE/WYOU) - More rain is in the forecast Tuesday night with severe thunderstorm and flash flood watches in place. The incoming rain is adding to the already saturated ground across the region.

Residents in New Albany are preparing for another round of rain. Bracing for whatever comes their way. “We’re trying to clean up as much as possible,” said Sevelon Tunnicliff, New Albany resident. Tunnicliff spent part of the day in a storm drain along State Route 220 in shoveling out debris clogging the culvert. “Playing in the water? We’re trying to clean it up. The water comes off the mountain so fast. I mean it’s like being in low ground up here.”