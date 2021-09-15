Wednesday’s Fur-cast (09/15/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) - The season of fall is approaching. The crisp air, the beautiful rich colors. Yet, before you grab those mum's, pumpkins, and other fall favorites, there is still some time to plant in your garden.

Fall is a great season to plant your perennials. Why? The ground is still warm, allowing the roots time to grow and get established. You can plant in your garden until the first frost.