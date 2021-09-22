Wednesday’s Fur-cast (09/22/21)

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) - As students return to in-person learning, it is important to remember that many children consider prayer an important part of their lives. Each year children from around the world meet at the flag pole of their schools to pray at 7 am local time.

Elmira is no different. There are multiple schools in the area that allow students to express their right to be able to pray at school. See you at the pole is a student-led event that takes place prior to the beginning of the educational hours.