Wednesday’s Fur-cast (1/12/22)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - After 311-million infections, 7.5-million hospitalizations and 5.5-million deaths, the idea of a COVID-19 free world is fading. However, there's a new hope on the horizon — scientists say our world will likely move from a pandemic to an endemic by the end of 2022.

"What that really means is that we're not seeing so much of a worldwide spread," Arnot Health infectious disease expert Dr. Justin Nistico said. "[It will be more of] these pockets that are popping up here in there."