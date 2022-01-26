Wednesday’s Fur-cast (1/26/22)

(The Hill) -- The Biden administration’s effort to distribute 400 million N95 masks for free dealt a blow to ailing American mask manufacturers that were just starting to see their sales recover during the recent omicron variant surge.

Small U.S. mask makers saw their N95 sales decline by around 70 percent to 80 percent following President Joe Biden’s mask announcement, potentially putting their operations at risk unless the federal government swiftly purchases more respirators, according to the American Mask Manufacturer’s Association (AMMA), their trade group.